Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.28.

Shares of MOS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mosaic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

