Morgan Stanley Trims Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Target Price to $20.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LYLT opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. Loyalty Ventures has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

