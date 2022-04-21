Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,245,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 219,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

