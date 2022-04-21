Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $58.87 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Moonriver has a market cap of $232.74 million and $20.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $58.87 or 0.00142845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,310,227 coins and its circulating supply is 3,953,599 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

