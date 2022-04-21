Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.71. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.