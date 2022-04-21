Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

