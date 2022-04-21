Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.97

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 34991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$262.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10.
About Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)
