Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.97

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 34991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$262.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

About Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.