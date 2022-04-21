Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.67 million and $32,699.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00664019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.