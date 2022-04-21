Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

