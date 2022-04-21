Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $212.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

