Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451,828 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,404,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

