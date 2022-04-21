Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

