Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 262,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,930,000 after buying an additional 95,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

