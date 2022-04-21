Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $236.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

