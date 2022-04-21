Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,612 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

ALL stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

