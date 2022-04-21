Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,714 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $109.92 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.
