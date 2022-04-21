Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,078 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

