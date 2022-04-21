Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

