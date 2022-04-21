Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

