Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

