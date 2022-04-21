Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.