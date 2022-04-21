Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $650,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

