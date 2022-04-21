Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $601,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

