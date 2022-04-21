Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

