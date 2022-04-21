Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

