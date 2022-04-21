Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

NYSE:GE opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

