Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,069 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

