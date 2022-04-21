Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.