Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,741 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after buying an additional 828,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.