Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,741 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after buying an additional 828,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.
Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.