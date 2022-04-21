Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 7.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
