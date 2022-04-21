Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE MPC opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.