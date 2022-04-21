Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LPLA opened at $217.90 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
