Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.