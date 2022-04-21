Mizuho Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
