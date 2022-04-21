Mizuho Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

