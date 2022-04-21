Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,059 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,059 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,151. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

