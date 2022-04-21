Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

