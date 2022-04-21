Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after buying an additional 210,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

