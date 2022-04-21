Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.78.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

