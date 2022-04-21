Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.94 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $54,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 251,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $419,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 96,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

