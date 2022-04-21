Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.56 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,208,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,124. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.