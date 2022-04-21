Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,003,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 74,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $307.75.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
