Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

