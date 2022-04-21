Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Carvana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 301,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carvana from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.13.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

