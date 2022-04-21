Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.