Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 34,488 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $51,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,043 shares of company stock valued at $25,210,794 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

