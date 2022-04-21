Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 179,518 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Realty Income worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,334. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

