Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,831,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

