Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.86. 29,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,159. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

