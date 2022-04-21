Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,330 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.91. 15,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

