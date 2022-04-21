Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.