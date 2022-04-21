Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

